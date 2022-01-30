FY2021 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HALO. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,935,000 after purchasing an additional 228,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after purchasing an additional 128,577 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,266,000 after buying an additional 114,222 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,992,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,717,000 after buying an additional 50,129 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.