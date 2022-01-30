FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $48.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $46.90. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $4,000.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2023 earnings at $87.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $134.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $187.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $245.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,167.18.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,318.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3,381.95. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

