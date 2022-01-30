FY2022 EPS Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.30.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $782.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $68,790. 9.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

