FY2022 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Keyera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Keyera to a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.75.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$29.14 on Friday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$23.59 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 40.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.11%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

