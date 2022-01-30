FY2022 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Keyera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.
Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$29.14 on Friday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$23.59 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 40.42.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.11%.
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
