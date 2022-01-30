FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sierra Oncology, Inc. Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.84) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.40). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

SRRA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $398.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period.

In other news, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

