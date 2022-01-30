FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Baker Hughes Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52.

BKR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

BKR stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,446,578 shares of company stock worth $1,186,174,906 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

