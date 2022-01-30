Gagnon Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,000. Freshworks comprises about 1.3% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Freshworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FRSH. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

