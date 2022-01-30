Gagnon Securities LLC Buys 4,320 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Lumber Liquidators accounts for 3.4% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 4.26% of Lumber Liquidators worth $23,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,923 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth $458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,991,000 after purchasing an additional 126,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,182.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 169,015 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LL stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $406.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.42.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

