Gagnon Securities LLC Has $15.43 Million Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. New Relic accounts for approximately 2.3% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $103.44 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $120,186.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $10,316,512. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

