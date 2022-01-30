Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 12,360 Shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Miromatrix Medical were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter valued at about $5,534,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter valued at about $3,262,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIRO opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

