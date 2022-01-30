Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report sales of $294.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.54 million and the highest is $304.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $300.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. 1,037,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,971,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

