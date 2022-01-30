Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp’s (NASDAQ:GDNRU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:GDNRU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 31st. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 22nd. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GDNRU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

