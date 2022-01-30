Gas (GAS) Price Hits $4.45 on Major Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Gas has a market capitalization of $45.02 million and approximately $83.15 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $4.45 or 0.00012033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

