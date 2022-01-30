Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gatos Silver from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.93.

GATO opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,703,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,058,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 30.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,623 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

