Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($159.09) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Get Gecina alerts:

OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $128.80 on Thursday. Gecina has a 12 month low of $127.96 and a 12 month high of $163.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.10.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.