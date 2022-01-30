Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Up 113.8% in January

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -0.58. Genprex has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNPX. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Genprex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genprex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Genprex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genprex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Genprex by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 323,516 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

