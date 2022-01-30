Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

GPC opened at $130.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

