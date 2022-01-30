Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,102 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,637 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $210,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 61.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $301.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.19 and a 200 day moving average of $292.01. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $161.54 and a 12 month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.54.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

