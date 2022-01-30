Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,471 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,546,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $257,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $191.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day moving average is $185.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

