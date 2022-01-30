Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,299,653 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $247,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $64.38 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

