Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 342,661 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,661 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $234,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,411,000 after buying an additional 88,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after buying an additional 442,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,282,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after buying an additional 263,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $77.93 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

