Geode Capital Management LLC Has $217.75 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,997,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $217,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HWM stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

