Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $226,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 311,389.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after buying an additional 731,765 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 13.4% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 136.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,818,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $40,832,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $30,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.27.

W opened at $146.78 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $355.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.25. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.18 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.