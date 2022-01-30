GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 417 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 308.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 48.7% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $561.14 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $481.05 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $674.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

