GeoWealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter worth $1,369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,659,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,226,000 after buying an additional 92,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

