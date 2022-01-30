GeoWealth Management LLC Has $172,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 73.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $52.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

