Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gibson Energy to a hold rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.47.

TSE:GEI opened at C$24.27 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.84 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 180.52%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

