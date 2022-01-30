Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Short Interest Update

Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 287.6% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,784,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Global Trac Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Get Global Trac Solutions alerts:

About Global Trac Solutions

Global Trac Solutions, Inc is a technology holding company, which engages in providing payment processing services. The company was founded on October 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Global Trac Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Trac Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.