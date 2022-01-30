Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.31% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $$15.77 during trading on Friday. 164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $16.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

