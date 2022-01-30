Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.31% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $$15.77 during trading on Friday. 164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $16.81.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.