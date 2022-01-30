Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires New Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,000. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 8.4% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after buying an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,433,000 after buying an additional 936,010 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after buying an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,911,000 after buying an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Shares of RY opened at $112.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $159.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

