Godsey & Gibb Associates Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Godsey & Gibb Associates reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 0.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Aflac were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 31.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $533,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $62.35 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

