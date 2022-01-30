Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $104.95 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

