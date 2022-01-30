Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading 0.5% Higher

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.64. Approximately 6,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 19,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

