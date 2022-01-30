Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $47,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

