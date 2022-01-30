Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,539,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $46,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.32.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

