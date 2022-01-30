Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $43,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

