Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,657,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 127,420 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $44,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,389,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,195,000 after buying an additional 1,553,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 1,294,906 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after buying an additional 973,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,314,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

