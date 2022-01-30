Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 933,154 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 933,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $48,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,878,000 after acquiring an additional 746,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 22.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 106.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

