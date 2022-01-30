Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII) Short Interest Update

Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWII traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. Good Works II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

