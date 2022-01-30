Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

GPMT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 573,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,040. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $15.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $642.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

