Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Western Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

