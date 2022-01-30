Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 24 ($0.32) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, December 9th. reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of LON GGP opened at GBX 13.09 ($0.18) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £529.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77. Greatland Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 29 ($0.39).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

