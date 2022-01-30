Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

NYSE GDOT opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,921,520. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

