Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Greenbriar Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,158. Greenbriar Capital has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.
About Greenbriar Capital
Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.