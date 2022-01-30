Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Greenbriar Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,158. Greenbriar Capital has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

