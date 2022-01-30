Greenleaf Trust Acquires 584 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 55.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,894,000 after purchasing an additional 255,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $155.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

