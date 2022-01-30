Greenleaf Trust Buys New Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $320,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,897,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $155,631,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $153,043,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $106.84 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.53.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

