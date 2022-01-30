Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 721.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after buying an additional 1,955,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Unum Group by 2,432.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after buying an additional 811,098 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Unum Group by 248.9% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 686,867 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Unum Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after buying an additional 456,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

