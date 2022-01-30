Greenleaf Trust Purchases 47 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Anthem by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 14.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 35.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 194.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM opened at $442.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.43 and a 200-day moving average of $407.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.15.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

