Gregory Mark Sells 35,472 Shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Stock

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gregory Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77.

On Thursday, January 20th, Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $179,328.60.

On Friday, January 14th, Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $191,949.03.

Shares of MKFG opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.51. Markforged Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

