Griffon (GFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GFF opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.82. Griffon has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky acquired 5,900 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Griffon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Griffon by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Griffon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the third quarter worth $552,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

